Top News 头条

On Monday, Hong Kong pro-democracy figure Jimmy Lai appeared in court for a mitigation hearing alongside eight other defendants. The hearing is scheduled to last four days. Court watchers, who lined up to enter the West Kowloon Law Courts Building to view the hearing, were required to register their ID cards with police. Activist Andy Li and paralegal Chan Tsz-wah, who pleaded guilty in August 2021 to taking part in a conspiracy to collude with foreign forces along with the pro-democracy media tycoon, also entered mitigation pleas.

In other news, the newly released 2025 Li Community Digital Activism Annual Report documents how, amid tightening censorship, legal erosion, unemployment, and extreme educational pressure, ordinary Chinese citizens are increasingly denied collective voice. For HRIC, the report reinforces a strategic reality that digital security and digital activism are now part of the core human-rights infrastructure.

Law & Policy 法律与政策

Did China make sexting illegal?: Recent revisions to China’s Public Security Administration Punishments Law effective as of January 1, 2026, do not meaningfully expand Article 80’s scope. In fact, “sexting” has always been illegal in China, but it has not been a focus of enforcement. Recent international confusion over the specifics of the law stemmed from a report from major outlet Nanfang Media Group, published in late December 2025, which then spread through international media.

Cyber Security & Digital Rights 网络安全与数字权利

CDT 2025 Year-End Roundup: Most Notable Censored Articles and Essays (Part 2) : In 2025, Chinese censorship broadened to include any content that might lead to uncontrollable online discourse, thus shifting the parameters of so-called “red lines” around sensitive issues. This Part 2 from China Digital Times covers some of the key moments last year, from the campaign against “malicious negativity” to a debate over the public’s right to attend criminal trials.

Related: CDT 2025 Year-End Roundup: Sensitive Words. The most sensitive words of 2025 included new nicknames for Xi Jinping, a concert by Ayumi Hamasaki, the trial of Xu Qinxian, and the Jiangyou bullying incident.

DeepSeek’s AI gains traction in developing nations, Microsoft report says: “In many places, DeepSeek’s prevalence correlated with it being a default chatbot on widely available phones made by Chinese tech companies like Huawei.”

HRIC on X/Twitter: On a Douyin video showcasing Taiwan’s scenery, some Chinese netizens left positive comments expressing support for Taiwan.

Hong Kong legal reform body suggests new cybercrime law with up to life imprisonment for systems interference: The Law Reform Commission of Hong Kong, chaired by Senior Counsel Derek Chan, suggested five new offenses: illegal access to programs or data; illegal interception of computer data; illegal interference with computer data; and illegal interference with computer systems.

Diaspora Community & Transnational Repression 海外社群和跨国镇压

Xinjiang whistleblower faces deportation to China — lawyer: “’I would jump off the plane if deported,’ Guan told DW in an interview from an ICE detention facility. ‘I would rather die than face imprisonment in China.’”

Zhou Fengsuo on Twitter/X: HRIC Executive Director Zhou Fengsuo recently met with Dr. Lobsang Tenzin, the Representative of the Central Tibetan Administration in North America, and Mr. Tenzin Gyatso, the Representative to the Chinese community. Mr. Lobsang Tenzin expressed admiration and support for Zhang Yadi, who was detained for advocating for Han-Tibetan relations.

Related: Zhou Fengsuo on Twitter/X.

Musk-owned X sued by exiled dissident for closing his account at China’s behest: US-based pro-democracy activist Wilson Lei Chen, also known as Chen Pokong, alleged that X unilaterally shuttered his account based on disinformation circulated by Beijing.

Chinese Communist Party personnel’s photos of dissidents in the UK have sparked a British police investigation.: According to British media reports, Hong Kongers in exile and other peaceful protestors outside the former Royal Mint in London against the Chinese Communist Party’s proposed new embassy were filmed from inside the building by Chinese personnel.

Human Rights Defenders & Civil Society 人权捍卫者与公民社会

Underground church says leaders detained as China steps up crackdown: Leaders of Early Rain Covenant Church in Sichuan, one of China’s most well-known unofficial house churches, were the latest to be arrested and detained in the sweeping crackdown on unregistered house churches. Experts explained that the crackdown indicates that larger, more organized “unofficial” churches will no longer be tolerated by the authorities. “A source with knowledge of the situation said that from the second half of last year, Li, the church’s leader, believed that the authorities were closing in.”

Related: Arrests reported, cross removed amid China's growing crackdown on unofficial churches. Yayang church, in the Wenzhou area of Zhejiang province, was scaffolded and had its cross removed.

Related: HRIC on Twitter/X. The Zion Church case shows how the Chinese authorities are attempting to stigmatize faith activities through economic charges, thereby covering up the true nature of religious persecution.

Related: [Feng Xigan's Thirteen Dimensions] Recalling Wu Weizun and Yuan Chang: As the authorities clamp down on religion in China, this piece remembers the cases of Wu Weizun and Yuan Chang, who were wrongfully imprisoned and executed respectively for their religious beliefs.

Paper Cuts: The Dalian Evening News published its final edition on December 30, one of approximately 14 newspapers that announced their cessation or suspension near the beginning of 2026. For many within this group, the reason behind the closure is political and regulatory, rather than commercial or financial.

HRIC on X/Twitter: On January 7, Sitong Bridge protestor Peng Lifa spent his 52nd birthday imprisoned, his whereabouts unknown. HRIC calls on the Chinese government to immediately release Peng Lifa and drop all charges against him.

Hong Kong independent bookseller pleads not guilty to charges over running ‘unregistered school’: Pong Yat-ming pleaded not guilty to five charges alleging that he ran an “unregistered school” at his bookstore, Book Punch. The charges stem from a single Spanish language class session held at the store. If found guilty, he faces up to two years behind bars and a fine of HK$250,000.

Hong Kong man remanded into custody pending case over ‘seditious’ Facebook posts: Chong Wai-man was arrested on November 29 and accused of publishing posts with “seditious intentions” on an online platform, Facebook, with content that allegedly provoked hatred, contempt or disaffection against China and authorities in Hong Kong.

Chinese University of Hong Kong’s United College Student Union disbands: The decision to disband comes days after three other CUHK college student unions, the Wu Yee Sun College Student Union, the Shaw College Student Union, and the New Asia College Student Union, suspended their operations in late December.

China's Reach & Internal Control 中国: 内控与外扩

Uyghur Woman Exposes China’s Passport Restrictions on Uyghurs with Detained Family Members: Xinjiang hukou (household registration) holders, particularly Uyghurs, face collective punishment through extended family background checks, limiting not only international travel but also access to public-sector employment.

‘Hard to say who’s winning’: China and Australia battle for influence in Solomon Islands policing: Beijing and Canberra have adopted different strategies to support policing in the Pacific nation, and observers are split on which is proving more influential. In recent years, Australia has concentrated on working with law enforcement while China focused more on the communities that police are meant to serve.

Hong Kong’s gov’t-funded broadcaster RTHK axes all podcasts: Dozens of shows in English and Chinese on Spotify and RTHK’s Podcast One platform were cut. The move was explained as enhancing “content management.”

International Responses 国际反应

Taiwan rejects China’s sanctions on two ministers and prosecutor: Minister of the Interior Liu Shyh-fang and Minister of Education Cheng Ying-yao have been added to Beijing’s list of “Taiwanese independence diehards,” while Chen Shu-yi of the High Prosecutors’ Office was named as an “accomplice.” The Taiwanese government responded by asserting that it would take measures to uphold its sovereignty and protect Taiwan’s people.

Current Events 热点新闻

HRIC on Twitter/X: HRIC Executive Director Zhou Fengsuo commented on the current protests in Iran, noting that Iranian freedom would have a "very significant positive impact" on Chinese democracy. Not only does the close relationship between China and Iran mean that changes in Iran’s situation will directly affect Beijing, the protests also bring inspiration to Chinese people and expose the fragility of authoritarian regimes.

