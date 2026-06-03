Top News 头条

Civil society around the world came together this week to commemorate the 37th anniversary of the Tiananmen Massacre, through rallies, art, protest, and more. (Click here for a thread of upcoming events.) HRIC’s Zhou Fengsuo spoke in Toronto to commemorate the 37th anniversary of the Tiananmen Massacre: “June Fourth belongs not only to the past, but to today—to every political prisoner, to every journalist who refuses to be silent, to everyone who speaks the truth.”

The Tiananmen Mothers released a statement expressing their longstanding grief and reiterating their three demands: disclose the full truth of the June Fourth Massacre, provide just compensation for the victims and their families, and hold those responsible legally accountable in accordance with the law. Watch the statement as a video here.

In Hong Kong, where memorials of June Fourth have been banned and become a target of the government crackdown, memorial organizer Chow Hang-tung announced a 37-hour hunger strike in commemoration of June Fourth. In a statement, she wrote: “To preserve the memory of June 4th is to safeguard that very same baseline of human decency. When we take that extra step in accordance with our conscience, the reach of authoritarian power shrinks by that very measure.”

However, challenges persist as the CCP continues to repress memories of 1989. Hong Kong’s Victoria Park, the site of the yearly memorial which drew thousands, will host a patriotic carnival instead. And in Los Angeles, California, the June Fourth Tiananmen Museum was attacked by vandals who damaged many of the artifacts with spray paint.

Law & Policy 法律与政策

China Recasts Outbound Investment Governance Under New State Council Regulation: China’s new ODI regulation, taking effect July 1, fundamentally restructures outbound investment governance by integrating national security review, data and technology controls, and full lifecycle supervision into a unified framework. It marks a decisive shift from a capital-flow management model to a national security–driven one, with new powers to compel forced disposal of overseas assets and bar individuals from future outbound investment activity.

NPC Calendar: June 2026: The NPCSC will hold its next regularly scheduled session in late June 2026, with bills under public comment including a Hazardous Chemicals Safety Law revision and a Mine Safety Law revision. The latter is open for comment through June 20, following China’s deadliest mining disaster in a decade.

Cyber Security & Digital Rights 网络安全与数字权利

China Aims A.I. at Predicting Who Could Pose a Political Risk: Leaked internal documents reviewed by Vanderbilt University researchers reveal that Chinese firm Geedge Networks, which sells a commercial version of the Great Firewall, is developing AI tools that analyze citizens’ internet activity, location data, and telecommunications records to generate profiles predicting who may pose a political risk even before they have taken any public action.

HRIC on Twitter/X: Female activists who challenge the Chinese Communist Party have been systematically targeted by state-linked coordinated campaigns using AI-generated deepfake pornographic images, attempting to destroy their reputations and silence them through gendered shame. Now, some activists are pushing back by publicly disclosing the images and calling out the strategy.

Translations: On the Coal Mine Explosion in Liushenyu, Shanxi, That Killed 82 Miners and Injured 128: China’s deadliest mining accident in over a decade triggered both public anger and online censorship, with investigations revealing widespread safety violations including fake rectifications, fake shutdowns, falsified blueprints, and the authorities’ suspicious inability to account for 123 of the 247 workers underground at the time.

Netizen Voices: “Money Can’t Get Out, and Neither Can People”: New regulations punishing cross-border brokerage apps for giving mainland retail investors access to overseas stocks without licenses, combined with a ban on overseas travel for key employees of domestic AI firms, prompted widespread online mockery summarized in the phrase “money can’t get out, and neither can people.”

Translation: The Decade-long Death of a Campus Media Outlet, Part 2: The Decline of Student Journalism and the Rise of AI: Part two of an essay on the deletion of Beijing Normal University’s student publication Jingshi Xueren describes the emotional aftermath of the erasure, the outlet’s legacy as a formative experience for its contributors, and reflects on the stakes of preserving authentically human perspectives amid the accelerating displacement of student journalism by AI-generated content.

The Guardian view on the splinternet: where China led, Iran and others are eagerly following: This Guardian editorial argues that China, whose Great Firewall has effectively turned 1.125 billion internet users into the world’s largest intranet, is not an anomaly but a pioneer. Its model of “cyber sovereignty” is now being actively adopted by Iran and other authoritarian states to fragment the global internet into a repressive “splinternet.”

China tech giant Huawei touts new chipmaking technology to sidestep US restrictions: Huawei’s semiconductor chief announced a new chipmaking approach called the “Tau Scaling Law” that optimizes chip communication time rather than transistor density, which the company claims will allow it to produce chips equivalent to next-generation 1.4nm ones by 2031 without requiring the advanced EUV lithography machines it has been denied under US export controls.

Diaspora Community & Transnational Repression 海外社群和跨国镇压

HRIC on Twitter/X. Dong Guangping, a 68-year-old veteran Chinese human rights activist who has served multiple prison terms in China, made his fourth known escape attempt by crossing to South Korea in a small rubber boat. Dong has now been granted political refugee status by the Canadian government and is expected to soon reunite with his wife and daughter overseas.

HRIC on Twitter/X: A newly launched tracking tool by digital influencer-activist “Teacher Li” compiles verified cases of China’s transnational repression operations, drawing on a Freedom House’s database in which China accounts for 319 documented cases and remains the world’s most prolific perpetrator.

Taiwan accuses China of trying to ‘silence’ its president after New York Times reporter expelled: China expelled NYT Beijing correspondent Vivian Wang in February, reportedly in retaliation for an interview the paper conducted with Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, although Chinese officials had complained for months about her coverage of censorship, COVID-19, and state surveillance. The Trump administration revoked the visa of a US-based Chinese state journalist in response.

American journalist charged with serving as unregistered agent for China: Thomas Pauken II, an American journalist who spent over a decade working for Chinese state media outlets including Xinhua, was charged with acting as an unregistered foreign agent after FBI court filings alleged he prepared confidential reports for a Chinese Ministry of State Security handler, received $100,000 from the Chinese government, and attempted to recruit a contact seeking a position in the Trump administration.

Chinese dissident says he was berated by ‘pro-regime’ interpreter for UK police: Hong Qi, a Chinese dissident granted asylum in the UK after remotely projecting anti-regime slogans onto a building in Chongqing, says that when he called Devon and Cornwall Police for help after his bank accounts were frozen, the assigned Mandarin interpreter berated him, questioned why he didn’t “love China,” and refused to pass on his message. This case is especially interesting in context of a declassified Home Office report which warned that Chinese intelligence had achieved significant infiltration of the UK’s Mandarin interpreting community.

Pilgrimage hindered: Tibetans need border permits and criminal record checks to circumambulate Mount Kailash: Chinese authorities now require Tibetan pilgrims wishing to circumambulate Mount Kailash, one of the most sacred sites in Tibetan Buddhism, to obtain military border zone permits and submit to criminal record checks, effectively treating religious practice as a security threat and adding bureaucratic barriers designed to deter or prevent participation in a deeply sacred tradition.

Human Rights Defenders & Civil Society 人权捍卫者与公民社会

HRIC on Twitter/X: Chinese contemporary artist and prisoner of conscience Gao Zhen is the recipient of the 2026 Václav Havel International Prize for Creative Dissent.

Lawfare Daily: Investigating the Investigators: Sophia Yan on Journalism in the PRC: Telegraph senior foreign correspondent Sophia Yan discusses how the Chinese government turned its security services on her during her time reporting in the PRC, in a conversation with a former FBI counterintelligence officer who spent his career combatting Chinese intelligence operations.

No-One Signed Up: Fatigue, Failure, and Fragile Optimism in Chinese Trans Advocacy: This article documents the near-total collapse of organized transgender advocacy in China, driven by state repression of civil society, activist burnout, the closure of the last major LGBT NGOs, and an absence of new volunteers willing to take on the risks, while highlighting the few fragile spaces where cautious optimism and informal peer support persist.

Hong Kong slams wanted activist’s ‘unfounded’ allegations about top gov’t prosecutor: US-based exiled activist Frances Hui publicly accused newly appointed Director of Public Prosecutions Anthony Chau, who led the Hong Kong 47 and Jimmy Lai prosecutions, of misusing public funds to pursue a personal relationship with a colleague.

Related: Hong Kong justice chief urges staff to report sources of claims against top prosecutor. Secretary for Justice Paul Lam sent an internal memo demanding staff identify the sources behind Frances Hui’s allegations against Anthony Chau, which Hui then posted publicly. The government warned media against asking questions that might amplify the claims.

Hong Kong court upholds veteran journalist’s conviction for obstructing police: A Hong Kong court upheld the conviction of former HKJA chair Ronson Chan for refusing to promptly show his ID to a plainclothes police officer during a 2022 reporting assignment, with the judge finding he had shown no remorse and ordering him to immediately begin serving a five-day prison sentence.

Related: Former leader of Hong Kong journalist group sent to prison after obstruction conviction. Chan’s imprisonment, the first time a sitting or former head of the Hong Kong Journalists Association has been jailed, has been seen as emblematic of the city’s collapse in press freedom. Hong Kong is now ranked 140th out of 180 countries on the press freedom index compared to 18th in 2002.

China’s Reach & Internal Control 中国: 内控与外扩

Red Genes for June Fourth: For Children’s Day, Xi Jinping wrote an editorial urging young people to devote themselves to the party.

On the eve of the EU security conference, Human Rights Watch warned that the expansion of Chinese authoritarianism threatens European security: Ahead of the European Commission’s Security College meeting on China’s influence on EU security on May 29, Human Rights Watch urged commissioners to place Beijing’s human rights abuses at the center of their discussions, arguing that China’s domestic repression—including extraterritorial laws like the Ethnic Unity Law, transnational repression, and surveillance exports—constitutes a direct and growing threat to European security that the EU has been too slow to address.

International Responses 国际反应

US lawmakers introduce a law to recognise Central Tibetan Administration: Bipartisan House lawmakers Jim McGovern and Michael McCaul introduced the “Assuring the Future of Tibet Act of 2026,” directing the US government to formally back the Central Tibetan Administration as the legitimate representative of the Tibetan people and advocate for its UN observer status.

World leaders congratulate CTA President for second term, reaffirm support for Tibetan cause: The US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues, Taiwan’s Foreign Minister, and Australia’s All-Party Parliamentary Group for Tibet all extended congratulations to Sikyong Penpa Tsering following his inauguration for a second five-year term.

Related: Canadian MP: Supports Tibetan freedom, autonomy, and freedom of religion. Canadian Member of Parliament James Maloney congratulated Sikyong Penpa Tsering on his re-election and affirmed Canada’s support for Tibetan freedom, meaningful autonomy, and religious freedom, adding to a wave of parliamentary expressions of solidarity with the Tibetan government-in-exile ahead of its new term.

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth says US seeks ‘stable equilibrium’ with China in Asia: Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Hegseth acknowledged “rightful alarm” over China’s military buildup while framing US goals as achieving a durable balance of power in which no state, including China, can impose regional hegemony.

Germany deepens Taiwan ties amid China tensions: Germany’s new Merz government has made expanding informal ties with Taiwan a stated policy priority, citing shared democratic values and semiconductor interdependence, with bilateral economic and political exchanges accelerating as Berlin navigates its broader effort to reduce strategic dependence on China.

‘Makes no sense’: experts doubt pause in US arms sale to Taiwan is due to Iran war: Security analysts told the Guardian that the Iran war provides no credible justification for pausing a $14 billion arms package to Taiwan, given that the weapons involved are not being used in the Middle East conflict, with experts suggesting the real cause is Trump’s use of the sale as a bargaining chip with Beijing following the Xi summit.

Pakistan Reaffirms Support for China in Joint Statement Amid Ongoing Uyghur Genocide Concerns: A May 26 China-Pakistan joint statement reaffirmed Pakistan’s backing of China’s “just stance” on Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, prompting the East Turkistan Government-in-Exile to condemn Islamabad as “an active accomplice to the gravest colonial occupation and genocide of the modern era” and call out the contradiction of a self-described defender of oppressed Muslims endorsing Beijing’s repression of tens of millions of Muslim Uyghurs.

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