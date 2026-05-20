Top News 头条

A new leak has exposed a Chinese surveillance platform called the “Dynamic Management Platform for Overseas Personnel,” a remote tracking system and data analysis tool for mass surveillance of foreign nationals developed for the Zhangjiakou Public Security Bureau, near Beijing. Although the site appears to be a “demo,” it contains the information of real people living in China. The Telegraph’s former China correspondent, Sophia Yan, discovered that the system contains her passport number, mobile phone number, and workplace, and she is marked as a “trackable” subject. It logged the details of her movements within China: she was recorded 78 times at a certain intersection, with records of entries and exits at supermarkets and subway stations, and even relationship graphs to determine the identity of her associates. Interestingly, the data comes not only from official surveillance devices, but also privately owned devices such as ski lift cameras.

A relevant new report by Gina Romero, UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Assembly and Association, on digital surveillance and assembly/association, describes China as an extreme case of surveillance ubiquity, with activists describing how WeChat and Alipay generate comprehensive digital footprints, Tibet characterized as “a giant prison” under 24/7 monitoring, and exiled Hong Kong activists documenting how protest-app data makes demonstrators easily trackable by police. China is also identified as a source of active transnational repression, with Tibetan defenders reporting state-linked cellular network and SIM-cloning attacks, while the ILO found a “near complete absence of civic space for collective labour actions in China,” leaving civil society organizations too fearful to recruit new members or expand their networks.

In other news, HRIC has launched a monthly Digital Rights Report, covering what you may have missed in the China digital rights space. This past April, top stories included the loss of a major VPN and an uptick in transnational digital repression.

Law & Policy 法律与政策

Tong Lihua and the “Law of the User”: A User Rights’ Based Approach to Platform Regulation: Chinese legal scholar Tong Lihua argues that existing law still treats digital life as mere commerce, when in reality platforms have become unavoidable infrastructure governing speech, work, identity, and social organization, requiring a framework grounded in user rights rather than consumer protection.

China’s National Legislature Releases 2026 Legislative Plan: China’s NPC Standing Committee released its 2026 legislative work plan scheduling 34 bills for review, with main themes spanning economic and financial regulation, social welfare, criminal justice, and national security, plus 22 lower-priority backup projects. The plan also leaves room for additional legislation to accommodate emerging needs in areas such as reform, defense modernization, and the development of foreign-related rule of law.

China’s new rules give the West a new headache: Beijing introduced sweeping new industrial and supply chain security regulations in April 2026, giving Chinese authorities a formal mechanism to investigate and penalize foreign companies that reduce dependence on Chinese manufacturing or comply with Western sanctions and export controls targeting Chinese entities, creating a direct conflict-of-laws problem for multinationals.

Human rights concerns abound over China’s ‘state secrets’ regulation in the Uyghur region: A Xinjiang-specific state secrecy regulation that took effect on March 1, 2026 extends China’s national secrecy framework with provisions requiring grassroots party branches to designate liaison officers, mandating AI and big data surveillance of information flows, and barring former officials with access to classified information from traveling abroad or speaking publicly, creating a legal wall around those most likely to have witnessed detention system abuses.

Cyber Security & Digital Rights 网络安全与数字权利

Chinese court awards compensation to sacked worker replaced by AI: A Hangzhou appeals court ruled that a fintech company acted illegally when it demoted and dismissed a quality-assurance supervisor after his role was taken over by AI, ordering over 260,000 yuan in compensation on the grounds that AI cost-efficiency does not constitute the “objective change in circumstances” required by Chinese labor law to justify termination.

Chinese authorities arrest 97 Tibetans in the name of “Cybersecurity Law”: In 2025, Chinese police arrested 97 Tibetans under the Cybersecurity Law for livestreaming and posting videos in Tibetan on platforms such as Douyin, with authorities setting up 27 special task forces conducting cross-regional investigations across more than 40 regions to crack down on Tibetan-language content. The enforcement has had a severe chilling effect, with many Tibetans stopping all online activity out of fear.

HRIC on Twitter/X: Anthropic recently released a report on AI that reveals the core strategic logic of the current global artificial intelligence competition and totalitarian AI. This is not merely a contest over technology and commerce, but a critical watershed that will determine the future model of global governance and the baseline for basic human rights.

CDT’s “404 Deleted Content Archive” Summary for April 2026: April’s most heavily censored topics included backlash against a Ministry of State Security article blaming “foreign organizations” for promoting the “lying flat” lifestyle movement, with online commenters challenging the framing and pointing to domestic economic causes, and many of those responses subsequently deleted, as well as suppression of coverage of an April knife attack in Shenyang that killed multiple people and received no official statement.

Silence for Sale: A recent state media report exposed a social media extortion scheme in which operators of an account sent “negative information verification letters” to over 180 companies pre-IPO, threatening damaging coverage unless paid off, the latest iteration of a longstanding Chinese practice known as “news extortion” where Party controls have made the power to publish or suppress information a transactional commodity, with no role for the public interest.

Demanding Humanity in Propaganda: When Hunan Economic Television debuted AI-generated news anchors on May 4, public outrage at the prospect of AI-generated content prompted the broadcaster to add a disclaimer clarifying that while the anchors’ images were AI-generated, all reporting and editing remained in human hands, an irony noted widely, given that those human hands remain under strict Party propaganda controls.

American staffers told to ditch burner phones before leaving Beijing over fears of Chinese ‘spying’: The security measures underscored a stark contradiction at the heart of the summit: publicly cordial engagement with Xi, while privately operating under the assumption that every device and interaction could be compromised.

Diaspora Community & Transnational Repression 海外社群和跨国镇压

US jury convicts man who ran secret Chinese ‘police station’ in New York: “Harry” Lu Jianwang, 64, was convicted of acting as an illegal foreign agent and obstructing justice for running the first known Chinese overseas police station on US soil in Manhattan’s Chinatown, where he was tasked by Beijing’s Ministry of Public Security to locate and monitor US-based pro-democracy dissidents.

Teacher Li on Twitter/X: After the Chinese Communist Party repeatedly threatened to “arrest” Teacher Li and his family, five Chinese nationals conducted surveillance and took photos of Teacher Li’s residence. Subsequent related documents show that these individuals were associated with local Chinese chambers of commerce or student associations.

HRIC on Twitter/X: Elon Musk and other American business leaders recently accompanied President Trump on a visit to China. During this period, Musk replied on X to well-known Chinese blogger Teacher Li, stating: “My son is learning Mandarin.” This incident quickly generated tens of millions of views, topping the trending searches on Chinese social media, but all Chinese domestic media and official reports uniformly omitted Teacher Li’s account information and the context of the post.

Canadian officer accused of spying for China acquitted of charges: Former RCMP financial crimes officer William Majcher was acquitted of foreign interference charges in a BC Supreme Court ruling that found the Crown’s evidence insufficient to prove he intended to act for China’s benefit. Canada has never successfully convicted someone of spying for China, despite CSIS identifying Beijing as the country’s top espionage threat.

Panchen Lama’s 31st year of enforced disappearance marked by Exile Tibetans: Tibetan exile groups held commemorations in Dharamshala and protests outside Chinese consulates across North America and Europe to mark 31 years since Beijing abducted six-year-old Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, recognized by the Dalai Lama as the 11th Panchen Lama, and replaced him with a state-appointed candidate.

Ex-soldier, Army officer indicted for alleged military leak to China: Taiwan’s Taipei District Prosecutors Office indicted a former soldier and an active-duty Army lieutenant for leaking classified military training materials to a Chinese intelligence operative in exchange for money, after the former soldier was recruited through a financial difficulty contact in November 2023.

East Turkistan Government-in-Exile Files Historic UN Decolonization Petition Against China: The East Turkistan Government-in-Exile submitted a 25-page petition to the UN Special Committee on Decolonization requesting that East Turkistan be inscribed as a Non-Self-Governing Territory—the first time any entity has formally challenged China as a colonial power before a UN body—arguing that no treaty has ever legitimized China’s control of the region since its 1949 invasion.

Human Rights Defenders & Civil Society 人权捍卫者与公民社会

HRIC on X/Twitter: Li Qiaochu, fiancée of Xu Zhiyong, who was sentenced to 14 years for initiating the New Citizens Movement, expresses her demands: “My marriage application with Xu Zhiyong was submitted almost a year ago. The prison says it has been reported to the Administration Bureau, but the Administration Bureau says it’s not under their jurisdiction. I contacted the prison and the Civil Affairs Bureau, but the Civil Affairs Bureau said the inmate needs to be present, but he can’t come out.”

An Australian journalist turns her harrowing China prison ordeal into a memoir and play: Cheng Lei, the Australian journalist detained by China for over three years after breaking by seven minutes an embargo on a Li Keqiang economic report, which she believes was hostage diplomacy over Australia’s call for a COVID-19 inquiry, has channeled her experience into a memoir and a one-woman play titled “1154 Days.”

HRIC on X/Twitter: Hong Kong Alliance vice-chairwoman Chow Hang-tung, who has been detained for over 1,700 days, has released excerpts of her closing statement on her Patreon page. She will personally deliver her oral statement on May 19 at the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Court in Hong Kong on the charge of “incitement to subvert state power.”

Hong Kong court must not ‘pay lip service’ to human rights, lawyer tells trial of Tiananmen vigil activists: As closing arguments began in the national security trial of Hong Kong Alliance leaders Lee Cheuk-yan and Chow Hang-tung, charged with inciting subversion for organizing Tiananmen vigils, defense counsel urged the three-judge panel not to “pay lip service” to human rights, arguing that calls to end one-party rule constitute protected political expression rather than incitement to unlawful action.

Jailed activist Joshua Wong to face foreign collusion charge at High Court as transfer procedures completed: Joshua Wong’s national security case has been transferred to the High Court, where the already-jailed pro-democracy activist faces up to life imprisonment on a charge of conspiring with exiled activist Nathan Law to solicit foreign sanctions or hostile activities against Hong Kong and China—a charge that was brought against him in June 2025 while he was already serving a four-year-and-eight-month sentence.

No more media interviews, outspoken Tai Po fire survivor says after release over fraud arrest: Jason Kong, a former Wang Fuk Court owners’ board member who had been an outspoken public voice for survivors of Hong Kong’s deadliest fire in decades, told reporters he would no longer give media interviews after his release from police custody following an arrest over alleged government loan fraud.

Case of 2 men accused of conspiring to incite others to riot in 2019 moved to higher court: Two men accused of conspiring to incite others to riot during Hong Kong’s 2019 protests have had their case transferred to the High Court, where they face more serious sentencing exposure, as the authorities continue to pursue prosecutions more than six years after the unrest.

Two-thirds of journalists report worsening Hong Kong press climate, FCC survey finds: A Foreign Correspondents’ Club survey found that two-thirds of journalists working in Hong Kong described the press climate as worsening, citing self-censorship pressures, restricted access to officials, and the chilling effect of the national security law on both local and foreign media.

Related: Contribute to national development by telling ‘good stories’ of China and Hong Kong, John Lee tells journalists. Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee called on journalists to frame their role as contributing to national development by promoting positive narratives of China and Hong Kong.

Trolls Target Hong Kong Press Association Chair: The chair of the Hong Kong Journalists Association has faced a coordinated online harassment campaign from pro-Beijing accounts and trolls following her public comments on press freedom, part of a wider pattern in which critics of the Hong Kong government’s media record are targeted with abuse designed to silence or discredit them.

Nat. sec police charge 3 more with conspiracy to commit subversion over alleged weapons training: Three more people have been charged under Hong Kong’s national security law with conspiracy to commit subversion, with police alleging they were involved in weapons training — charges that carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment and represent the latest in an ongoing wave of NSL prosecutions.

Hong Kong LGBTQ carnival Pink Dot scrapped for second year after venue pulls out: Hong Kong’s Pink Dot LGBTQ carnival, one of the city’s largest pride events, has been cancelled for a second consecutive year after property manager Link REIT withdrew its offer to host the event at Stanley Plaza, citing “licensing issues.” A similarly unexplained venue denial occurred in 2025 from the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority.

China’s Reach & Internal Control 中国: 内控与外扩

GlobalGiving to change Taiwan’s name to ‘Chinese Taipei’ on its funding platform, citing China ‘requirements’: US nonprofit fundraising platform GlobalGiving announced it would rename Taiwan as “Chinese Taipei” in line with Beijing’s preferred designation, citing compliance with “local requirements” in markets where it operates.

China’s Forced Assimilation Policies Continue in Kashgar Through Weekly Political Indoctrination Campaigns: Residents of Kashgar are reportedly compelled to attend mandatory weekly political indoctrination sessions promoting Xi Jinping Thought and “ethnic unity,” with officials monitoring attendance and threatening consequences for non-participation.

International Responses 国际反应

Trump’s lack of focus on human rights in China is big departure for US diplomacy: Trump’s reluctance to publicly raise human rights during the Beijing summit marks a sharp break from decades of US diplomatic practice, reflecting both the transformation of US foreign policy under Trump and Beijing’s growing immunity to international censure.

HRIC on Twitter/X: On May 13, 2026, a bipartisan resolution jointly proposed by U.S. Senators Ted Cruz and Dick Durbin passed in the Senate. The resolution explicitly required President Trump, who was visiting China, to make the freedom of Chinese prisoners of conscience and political prisoners a top priority in this round of bilateral U.S.-China negotiations.

Related: 24 civil society organisations urge President Trump to press Xi Jinping on Jimmy Lai, bounties and sanctions ahead of China visit. A coalition of 24 civil society organizations published an open letter ahead of the Beijing summit urging Trump to demand Jimmy Lai’s release, the withdrawal of Hong Kong government bounties on overseas activists, and targeted sanctions against national security law officials, warning that silence on these issues would amount to a green light for further repression.

Related: Protest in Washington Calls for Release of Political Prisoners Ahead of Trump’s Beijing Visit. Uyghur, Tibetan, Hong Kong, and Chinese democracy activists rallied outside the White House urging Trump to use his Beijing summit to demand the release of political prisoners including Ekpar Asat, Jimmy Lai, and the Panchen Lama, and to reject any deal that traded human rights concessions for economic agreements.

Related: Donald Trump does ‘not feel optimistic’ for Jimmy Lai after speaking with Xi Jinping: Trump told reporters on Air Force One that he raised Jimmy Lai’s case with Xi at least twice and was met with a “not positive” response, with Xi describing Lai as “a tough one,” leaving Trump to say he did “not feel optimistic” about securing the 78-year-old media mogul’s release.

While Trump sits down for tea with Xi, Christians in China face an unprecedented crackdown: As Trump met Xi in Beijing, a simultaneous wave of church demolitions, cross removals, pastor arrests, and forced sinicization of Christian doctrine underscored the widening gap between the diplomatic optics of the summit and the reality of accelerating religious repression across China.

Related: Former US religious ambassador urges Trump to pressure the CCP: Religious persecution is an issue that cannot be ignored. Former US Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback called on Trump to raise China’s systematic persecution of Christians, Uyghur Muslims, Tibetan Buddhists, and Falun Gong practitioners directly with Xi, warning that the summit represented a rare and potentially irreplaceable opportunity to link trade and diplomatic progress to concrete improvements in religious freedom.

Trump warns against Taiwan independence after visiting China: Returning from Beijing, Trump publicly warned against Taiwanese independence and said he had made “no commitment either way” on US military support for Taiwan, alarming Taipei and fueling speculation that Xi’s warnings had shifted Trump’s stance on the island’s security.

Linguistic workaround allows Marco Rubio, sanctioned by Beijing, to travel to China for the first time: China allowed Secretary of State Marco Rubio to accompany Trump to Beijing despite having sanctioned him twice as a senator for criticizing China’s human rights record, exploiting a linguistic loophole by quietly changing the Chinese character used for the first syllable of his surname—meaning Beijing’s sanctions technically remained in force against his old name while his new transliteration faced no bar.

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