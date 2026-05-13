Top News 头条

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Zhang Xinyan, a member of the overseas “Hong Kong Parliament” who currently has a bounty on her head for alleged “subversion,” has been arrested in Thailand and is in danger of extradition. Despite holding a valid refugee certificate issued by the UN Refugee Office in Bangkok (valid until January 2027), Thai police have detained her on charges of “overstaying and working without a permit,” and plan to deport her to China after her court appearance. As a refugee, Zhang’s deportation to the country where she is at risk of harm would be a violation of international law.

U.S. President Donald Trump is due to visit China on May 14-15, where he is expected to meet leader Xi Jinping, after delaying an earlier summit because of the Iran war. Lawmakers and rights organizations have urged the U.S. president to raise numerous human rights issues at the meeting. Hong Kong’s Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai, who was sentenced to 20 years under Hong Kong’s National Security Law, could see his fate influenced by Trump’s summit with Xi, with over 100 bipartisan US lawmakers urging Trump to press for his release and Lai’s son warning that his father could die in prison. Human rights organizations also jointly called on Trump to raise the issue. On May 10, around 100 Tibetans and Uyghur activists gathered near the Chinese Embassy in Washington D.C., calling on Trump to raise issues including China’s Ethnic Unity Law, political control over Tibetan reincarnation, and forced assimilation in Tibet at the upcoming Beijing summit. Human rights lawyer Rayhan Asat urged Trump to push for the release of her brother Ekpar Asat, a Uyghur tech entrepreneur imprisoned since 2016 after participating in a US State Department exchange program.

Law & Policy 法律与政策

What is China’s anti-sanctions law and how does it work?: China invoked its 2021 anti-sanctions law for the first time, ordering citizens and companies not to comply with U.S. sanctions targeting five Chinese oil refineries accused of handling Iranian crude oil.

Related: PRC Regulations on Countering Improper Extraterritorial Jurisdiction by Foreign States.

How to Succeed in IP Litigation in China – Lessons from the Supreme Court’s Case Files: Recent Supreme People’s Court typical cases shed light on how trademark and patent infringement claims are handled in Chinese courts, clarifying how key provisions of the Trademark Law, Patent Law, and Anti-Unfair Competition Law are interpreted in practice.

Cyber Security & Digital Rights 网络安全与数字权利

The rapid embrace of AI in China, its biggest testing ground, may shape how AI is used globally: More than a year after DeepSeek stunned the world, China has become a mass testing ground for AI tools, with Chinese people and businesses rapidly integrating the technology into nearly every aspect of daily life and work. With over 600 million generative AI users as of late 2025, China’s scale of adoption may set global precedents for how AI is used in consumer and enterprise contexts.

HRIC on Twitter/X: Yarbo, a Chinese heavy-duty lawn mowing/snow removal robot marketed for $5000, has virtually zero system protection, making it vulnerable to remote hijacking.

International Tibet support groups report: The CCP is promoting its “Tibetan stability maintenance model” globally: A new International Campaign for Tibet report documents how China has used Tibet as a “foundational laboratory” for developing a sophisticated system of high-tech repression, including grid-based surveillance, preemptive policing, and mass DNA databases, that it is now packaging and exporting to foreign security forces through training programs linked to Xi’s Global Security Initiative.

HRIC on Twitter/X: The Associated Press’s Pulitzer Prize for International Reporting this year was awarded to an in-depth investigation into China’s surveillance system. The investigation, which spanned nearly three years, revealed that multiple Silicon Valley tech companies, with the knowledge of the U.S. government, were deeply involved in the design and construction of China’s surveillance infrastructure. This system has been used for large-scale population tracking and is directly linked to well-documented cases of human rights abuses.

Diaspora Community & Transnational Repression 海外社群和跨国镇压

Southern California mayor resigns, will plead guilty to acting as agent for Chinese government: Eileen Wang, mayor of Arcadia in southern California, will plead guilty to acting as an illegal agent of a foreign government. From 2020-2022, Wang was involved in running the site “U.S. News Center” and posted pro-CCP news content on the instruction of Chinese government officials.

He’s accused of running a Chinese spy outpost. His lawyer says it was a place to play ping-pong: Lu Jianwang, 64, is on trial in Brooklyn federal court over running the “American ChangLe Association,” a Chinatown-based building that prosecutors say was a secret “Fuzhou Police Overseas Service Station” tasked by Beijing to surveil, harass, and intimidate pro-democracy dissidents in the US. His defense claims that it was merely a community center.

Related: HRIC on Twitter/X. In 2023, Zhou Fengsuo, Executive Director of HRIC, protested in front of the American ChangLe Association alongside U.S. House Select Committee Chairman Mike Gallagher and Representatives Ritchie Torres and Neal Dunn, leading hundreds of people in an on-site demonstration.

HRF: Keeping Uyghur Stories Alive: Q&A with Exiled Uyghur Journalist Tahir Imin: Tahir Imin, founder of Uyghur Times and Uyghur Post, describes how he launched Uyghur-language diaspora journalism to keep his community informed and affirm Uyghur identity, while navigating the constant operational reality of transnational repression.

Landmark conviction sends clear message: Transnational repression will not be tolerated on British soil: Two men, including Bill Yuen, office manager at the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in London, were convicted under the UK’s 2023 National Security Act for assisting a foreign intelligence service, in a case that exposed the HKETO’s use as a platform for intelligence-gathering and covert operations against Hong Kong pro-democracy activists in the UK.

New Hong Kong Watch survey research on TNR calls for enhanced foreign interference measures: A survey of over 1,000 Hong Kongers in the UK found that two-thirds feel at risk of transnational repression, with nearly one in six reporting that their community groups had been infiltrated by hostile actors in the past year. The findings also showed that 86% of respondents believe participating in public events in the UK puts their family members in Hong Kong at risk.

HRIC on Twitter/X: According to Taiwan’s Central News Agency, the Qiaotou District Prosecutors Office formally indicted CTITV News reporter Lin Chen-Yu on May 6 in a CCP espionage case. Lin is accused of long-term collaboration with Chinese agents, including submitting news manuscripts in advance for review to attempt to steer public opinion.

Human Rights Defenders & Civil Society 人权捍卫者与公民社会

Family of imprisoned Chinese journalist pleads for his release over health concerns: Dong Yuyu, a former editor at state-owned Guangming Daily who was sentenced to seven years for espionage in 2024, was hospitalized in April with a potentially malignant lung tumor and heart arrhythmia, prompting his family to warn he is “effectively facing a death sentence.”

Translation: The Decade-long Death of a Campus Media Outlet (Part One): A Beijing Normal University student publication had its Weibo and WeChat accounts deregistered in April 2026, wiping out over 600 articles spanning 20 years and prompting an outpouring of grief from former readers and aspiring journalists.

Translation: “Why Do Urban Chinese Have So Many Misconceptions About the Countryside?” (Part Two): Many city-dwellers, encouraged by rosy official media and “New Farmer” influencer content, hold idealized views of rural life that are sharply at odds with the daily reality for the roughly one-third of Chinese citizens still living in the countryside.

Hong Kong press union faces HK$730K prepaid tax demand, accuses tax office of misallocating public resources: The Hong Kong Journalists Association was ordered to pay HK$730,000 in provisional taxes within two days, and accused the city’s tax authorities of misallocating public resources through audits disproportionately targeting independent media outlets and journalists.

HRIC on Twitter/X: On Mother’s Day, Chow Hang-tung, former vice-chairperson of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China who is currently in prison, wrote an open letter to the Tiananmen Mothers. She wrote: “Your children and loved ones died in place of us all. Safeguarding their memory is safeguarding this space, protecting ourselves. This has never been just the affair of the disaster-stricken families; it is truly our affair.”

Hong Kong independent bookshop fined HK$6K for holding stand-up comedy show without licence: Independent Sham Shui Po bookstore Book Punch and its owner Pong Yat-ming were each fined HK$3,000 after being convicted of holding a stand-up comedy graduation showcase without a public entertainment license, the second time Pong has been penalized within a month.

Hong Kong Watch Briefing on Human Rights Developments: April 2026: April 2026 saw Hong Kong’s national security apparatus expand into asset forfeiture, professional licensing, and systematic suppression of independent media, highlighted by the government’s first application under the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance to seize HK$127 million in assets belonging to imprisoned Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai.

China’s Reach & Internal Control 中国: 内控与外扩

China military court hands down suspended death sentence to former defense ministers accused of corruption: A Chinese military court sentenced former defense ministers Wei Fenghe and Li Shangfu to death with a two-year reprieve, the harshest penalties imposed on senior military officials under Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption campaign, after convicting them of accepting bribes and stripping them of all political rights and personal assets.

HRW Report Says China’s Preschool Policy Undermines Tibetan Language: The report documents how a 2021 Ministry of Education directive set Mandarin Chinese as the sole medium of instruction in all preschools across ethnic minority areas, preventing children from studying in their own languages at the stage of life most critical for mother-tongue acquisition.

Related: “Start with the Youngest Children” China’s Use of Preschools to “Integrate” Tibetans. Researchers found that Tibetan children as young as three or four are rapidly losing their language within weeks of enrolling. Parents report their children stop speaking Tibetan at home, threatening the survival of Tibetan language and culture within a single generation.

Eighteen underage Tibetan students from Baxoi County, Tibet, were taken to Beijing by the Chinese Communist Party for assimilation education: This case is an example of a recent reported trend of young Tibetan children taken on trips to Beijing and other areas of China for “assimilation education” under the guise of “sightseeing.” Tibetan parents are told that it is an order from the government and they have no choice but to comply.

China bans Tibetans from creating logos featuring religious symbols in Tibet: As of early April 2026, a Beijing government-run logo registration company began refusing to process any logo applications by Tibetans that include Buddhist symbols or the Tibetan language, meaning Tibetans can no longer use religious iconography or their own script when registering businesses or restaurants.

International Responses 国际反应

Taiwan’s president says state visits are ‘basic right’ after trip he says Beijing tried to block: After a three-day visit to Eswatini, one of Taiwan’s 12 remaining diplomatic partners, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te declared that state visits are a basic right of all countries. China had pressured three nations to revoke flight permits and deny his aircraft transit through their airspace.

The European Parliament held a hearing on the Chinese Communist Party’s “Law on Promoting National Unity and Progress,” and the ICT president called on the EU to sanction relevant Chinese officials: The European Parliament’s Human Rights Subcommittee held a joint hearing on China’s Ethnic Unity Law on May 6, just one week after the full Parliament passed a landmark resolution condemning the legislation by 439 votes, warning it would intensify systematic suppression of ethnic identities and worsen EU-China relations.

US lawmakers urge State Dept. to press Nepal on Tibetan refugee rights: The US House Appropriations Committee’s FY2027 report called on the State Department to press Nepal to register all Tibetan refugees, a process halted in 1995, and expressed growing alarm over expanding Chinese influence in Nepal that has restricted Tibetans’ religious and cultural rights.

Japan and Philippines agree to weapons pact talks as China’s ‘coercive activities’ cause alarm: Japan’s Defense Minister Koizumi and Philippine counterpart Teodoro jointly expressed serious concern over China’s intensifying coercive actions in disputed waters and agreed to begin talks on a weapons transfer pact that would allow Tokyo to supply used destroyers to the Philippine navy. The meeting followed Japan’s April 2026 lifting of its postwar ban on lethal weapons exports.

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