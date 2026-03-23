Screenshot of the “Fan’er Community” group showing 830,000 followers.

Human Rights in China strongly condemns the large-scale crackdown on the “Fan’er Community” online anime forum by the Yuhuan Public Security Bureau in Zhejiang Province that has recently come to light. Based on evidence provided by multiple parties and testimonies of victims, the Yuhuan police systematically persecuted dozens of “netizens” (online community members), primarily teenagers, through fabricated charges, torture, and transnational repression.

Under the direction of the Yuhuan Public Security Bureau, and others, what was originally a minor online argument between individuals was deliberately characterized as the actions of an “online anti-China criminal gang” and a “political group controlled by foreign forces.” This method of exaggerating the facts of a case to curry favor with superiors blatantly tramples on the dignity of the Chinese legal system.

Through abuse of power and clear judicial misconduct, the Yuhuan authorities carried out the following actions, which are morally reprehensible and unlawful under international legal standards:

Torture and Inhumane Treatment. Police officers subjected detainees to torture, including beatings, prolonged sleep deprivation (such as being forced to stand until the early morning), food restriction, and forced prolonged sitting in fixed positions, all in an attempt to illegally extract confessions.

Unlawful Treatment of Minors. Several underage children were deprived of their legal guardians’ right to accompany them during interrogations and were even subjected to sexual harassment and threats.

Fabricating Wrongful Convictions. Police distorted jokes about anime characters into accusations of a “cult,” coercing and enticing vulnerable teenagers to sign false documents to frame community administrators.

Transnational Repression. The brutality of the Yuhuan police did not stop within China. They carried out egregious transnational repression against community members overseas, and openly threatened the personal safety of their family members in China, attempting to force overseas members to cease their statements. Police threatened to pursue them internationally or arrest them upon entry, intending to create an atmosphere of terror in international space.

Our Demands and Appeals

Human Rights in China hereby calls on the international community, human rights organizations, and governments of all countries to pay close attention to this case and to lend their support to the following demands:

Immediate Release of Victims: The Yuhuan police should immediately drop all false charges against members of the “Fan’er Community” and release all those illegally detained. Launch an Independent Investigation: The Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission and supervisory departments should thoroughly investigate the torture, bribery, and official misconduct committed by all involved personnel, and hold them legally accountable. Stop Transnational Repression: We demand that the Chinese government abide by international norms and cease all intimidation and persecution of individuals living outside China, as well as any family members in China. Safeguard Freedom of Speech: Stop criminalizing online subcultural discussions and political expression, and respect the fundamental right to expression.

The “Fan’er Community” case is not only a devastating blow to dozens of families, but also a provocation against free speech on the global Internet and the dignity of human rights. Human Rights in China will continue to document these atrocities and push for a resolution until justice is served.

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