HRIC seeks qualified candidates for our Summer 2026 internship program!

Locations: 1. Physically in New York City; 2. Remote Globally.

Organization Description

Human Rights in China / 中国人权 (hrichina.org) is a 501(c)3 non-governmental organization founded in the U.S. in March 1989 by overseas Chinese students and human rights defenders. We actively engage in case and policy advocacy, media and press work, and capacity building.

The Human Rights Law Advocacy Program was established in cooperation with three Chinese NGOs. These three NGOs have been advocating for Chinese human rights law for 18 years and are committed to promoting the rule of law and the human rights of vulnerable groups in China, including human rights lawyers, human rights defenders’ families, gender equality advocates, people with disabilities, people affected by diseases (AIDS, hepatitis, COVID-19 etc.), and more.

Role Description

Interns will participate in our work under the guidance of HRIC and the three partner NGOs. The parameters of the interns’ work will vary depending on their prior experience and areas of interest. Potential tasks include Chinese-English translation, comparative research, internet-based investigations, legal tasks, interviewing, and drafting of press releases.

Working Hours and Compensation

Paid interns (2 positions): 16 hours a week, for at least two months between the beginning of June and the beginning of August. This program provides interns with $17 USD per hour. For interns who need to relocate to New York City from out of town, we provide an additional $1,000 housing allowance. Online Summer Student Volunteers (4 positions): Service period is the same as above. No restriction on country of residence. Volunteer stipend is $1,000 USD (per person). Unpaid or work/study interns (2 positions): HRIC also offers an unpaid internship option for those who wish to work more than 16 hours per week (16-40 hours/week for at least eight weeks). Interns are strongly encouraged to apply for internship scholarships from their universities or external sources, and we can provide relevant supporting documents. We will accommodate hour/length requirements as mandated by the relevant funder.

Interns Will

Receive training on human rights working methods and strategies.

Gain a deeper understanding of working with disadvantaged groups in China, as well as insight into the state of the rule of law and the enforcement of specific laws in China.

Have the opportunity to practice Chinese in a bilingual work setting.

Qualifications of the Ideal Candidate

A strong interest in Chinese rule of law and human rights issues and a willingness to work collaboratively with our staff in the United States.

Native level English skills and at least basic Chinese skills.

Undergraduate or graduate student.

Students majoring in law, public policy, public administration, political science, sociology, social work, and/or IT, media, statistics, and creative design are especially encouraged to apply.

Prior organizing experience with campus societies a bonus.

HRIC is an equal opportunity employer that does not discriminate in its hiring practices. We encourage applicants of all backgrounds to apply.

How to Apply

Please send an email to jobs@hrichina.org with the following content:

Resume detailing non-profit and human rights experience; Whether you have a U.S. work permit and the type of work permit; Whether you can get outside internship funding; Contact information for 1-3 references; A cover letter is optional but appreciated.

The deadline is January 31st, 2026.

“中国人权”暑期实习生全球招募启事

2025年12月8日

我们是谁

中国人权/Human Rights In China（hrichina.org ）是由来自中国的学生和学者于1989 年3月在美国纽约创建的非政府组织，组织类型为501(C)。中国人权致力于个案与政策呼吁、媒体和新闻工作、以及能力建设。

人权法倡导项目，是我们与三个中国大陆和香港NGO合作设立的项目，这三个NGO长期开展中国人权法倡导工作，致力于推动中国的法治进步和弱势人群的人权改善。重点合作人群为：人权律师、人权捍卫者家属、受疾病影响的人群（艾滋、肝炎、新冠、疫苗受害者等）、性别平等诉求人群、残障人群等。

实习生职责

根据实习生的能力、经验和兴趣，将安排实习生在我机构或伙伴机构的指导下参与工作，包括中英文翻译、比较研究、调查、法务、访谈报道人权捍卫者、撰写新闻通报稿。实习生并将可以有机会参与我们的伙伴机构的工作。

实习形式

我们将为实习生在纽约曼哈顿的办公室安排座位和导师，通过实地线下办公和互联网远程协作办公。

工作时间及报酬

1. 受薪实习生（两名）：2026年6月初 - 8月初，共实习9周，每周工作16小时，我机构为受薪实习生提供每小时17美元的津贴。实习生需要从异地搬来纽约居住者，另提供1000美元的住宿津贴。

2. 线上暑期学生志愿者（四名）：服务时间同上，居住国不限，志愿者津贴为1000美元。

3. 带薪实习生（两名）：我们还接受带薪实习生，每周工作16-40小时。实习生如果申请来自其所在大学或外部资助的实习奖学金，我们可以和实习生共同设计实习计划以及提供相关的支持文件。我们可以根据相关资助方的要求调整实习时间和时长。

实习生收获

1. 有机会接受我们的内部培训、学习人权工作方法和策略；

2. 获得与中国维权群体共事的直观感受，以及对中国的法治状况、法律实施状况的深入了解；

3. 有机会运用中文。

申请资格

1. 对中国人权捍卫行动有浓厚兴趣。

2. 有流利的英语能力以及基础的中文口语和书面表达能力。

3. 大学在校生、应届毕业生。

4. 鼓励法学、公共政策、公共管理、政治学、社会学、社工专业学生前来申请，鼓励IT、传媒、统计学和创意设计专业学生前来申请。

5. 鼓励校园社团的组织者前来申请。

6. “反歧视“是我机构的原则，招聘过程将严格遵循。

申请方式

发送邮件至jobs@hrichina.org，内容包括：

1. 个人简历；

2. 是否能从学校得到实习奖学金；

3. 1-3位推荐人的联络方式。

截止日期

2026年1月31日。

Twitter

Website

Email

Support our work—donate!