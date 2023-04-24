About

Human Rights in China (HRIC) is a nongovernmental organization founded in March 1989 by overseas Chinese students and scientists. Our committed staff brings diverse expertise in Chinese and international human rights law, Chinese politics, language, and culture, as well as internet policy issues. On Substack, we offer the Weekly Brief, a compilation of selected human rights-related news covered in Chinese and English press compiled by our staff and published every Tuesday. We also publish urgent press releases and other breaking news to our subscribers.

Our Team

Zhou Fengsuo — Executive Director

Zhou Fengsuo is a veteran activist who is widely recognized and respected in activist communities for his grounded leadership, humanitarian work, and inclusive vision for social change. He is the Executive Director of Human Rights in China, a US-based NGO that has done significant work in raising awareness around and combatting transnational repression, and is the co-founder and current president of Humanitarian China. As a physics student at Tsinghua University, he led the students to Tiananmen Square in 1989 and played a key role in disseminating the voice of the student movement. After the massacre, he was No. 5 on the most wanted list of student leaders and was thrown in prison for his involvement.

Fengsuo left China for the United States in the 1990s, where he got his MBA at the University of Chicago and continued to actively support the pro-democracy cause from abroad. In 2007, he founded the organization Humanitarian China, which has provided consistent support to activists and political prisoners in China, as well as the Tiananmen Mothers who lost their children in the 1989 massacre. He has been a strong supporter of the White Paper Movement and has demonstrated inspiring strength in mobilizing and empowering young Chinese human rights advocates in diaspora to support rights advocates in China, as well as collaborating with and providing solidarity to the Uyghur, Tibetan, and Hong Kong communities. Most recently, Fengsuo’s work with Human Rights in China has been critical in raising the issue of transnational repression, and the violence at APEC specifically, to the national attention.

