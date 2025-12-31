Human Rights in China
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Donate
Weekly Brief
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
HRIC Weekly Brief
In Hong Kong, the national security trial of three Tiananmen massacre commemoration organizers began last Thursday; Zhang Youxia is the latest victim of…
Jan 27
•
HUMAN RIGHTS IN CHINA
5
1
1
China's Draft Childcare Services Law Criticized for Weak Social Oversight
Lawyer Urges Stronger Role for Parent Committees
Jan 23
•
HUMAN RIGHTS IN CHINA
1
HRIC Weekly Brief
A recent investigation revealed a Chinese disinformation ecosystem that relies on impersonating legitimate, trusted platforms; the UK has approved the…
Jan 20
•
HUMAN RIGHTS IN CHINA
2
1
Laying Siege to Faith in the Digital Age
An Analysis of the Suppression of Chinese House Churches Through the 2025 Crackdown on Beijing Zion Church
Jan 20
4
1
3
Annual Gathering of the Tiananmen Mothers Prevented by Government for the First Time
The annual New Year’s gathering of the Tiananmen Mothers was, for the first time, obstructed by the government from taking place. The Tiananmen Mothers…
Jan 15
6
1
2
天安门母亲2026年新春聚会遭到政府的阻扰
天安门母亲群体委托中国人权发布最新消息。
Jan 15
HRIC Weekly Brief
On Monday, Hong Kong pro-democracy figure Jimmy Lai appeared in court for a mitigation hearing alongside eight other defendants; the newly released 2025…
Jan 13
•
HUMAN RIGHTS IN CHINA
5
1
HRIC Weekly Brief
Members of a Chengdu house church were detained in a raid earlier today; a folk-religion shrine in Guangxi was torn down as villagers faced police…
Jan 7
•
HUMAN RIGHTS IN CHINA
6
2
The Smear Campaign Against Guan Heng: A Transnational Repression Operation From the CCP’s External Propaganda Machine
In December 2025, HRIC reported on Guan Heng's asylum case. An investigation into the smear campaign that followed revealed the CCP-affiliated identity…
Jan 5
•
HUMAN RIGHTS IN CHINA
22
9
网络抹黑关恒：中共大外宣参与的一次精准跨境镇压
…
Jan 5
2
December 2025
HRIC Weekly Brief
The official who spearheaded the brutal one-child policy died last week, as the authorities now work to raise birth rates by surveilling women and…
Dec 31, 2025
•
HUMAN RIGHTS IN CHINA
5
3
Peng Peiyun, Architect and Enforcer of the Murderous "One-Child Policy," Dead at 95
Peng Peiyun was a senior CCP official who led China’s national family-planning system from 1988 to 1998, the most coercive decade of the one-child…
Dec 31, 2025
•
HUMAN RIGHTS IN CHINA
4
1
© 2026 HRIC
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts