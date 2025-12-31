Human Rights in China

In Hong Kong, the national security trial of three Tiananmen massacre commemoration organizers began last Thursday; Zhang Youxia is the latest victim of…
China's Draft Childcare Services Law Criticized for Weak Social Oversight
Lawyer Urges Stronger Role for Parent Committees
A recent investigation revealed a Chinese disinformation ecosystem that relies on impersonating legitimate, trusted platforms; the UK has approved the…
Laying Siege to Faith in the Digital Age
An Analysis of the Suppression of Chinese House Churches Through the 2025 Crackdown on Beijing Zion Church
Annual Gathering of the Tiananmen Mothers Prevented by Government for the First Time
The annual New Year’s gathering of the Tiananmen Mothers was, for the first time, obstructed by the government from taking place. The Tiananmen Mothers…
天安门母亲2026年新春聚会遭到政府的阻扰
天安门母亲群体委托中国人权发布最新消息。
On Monday, Hong Kong pro-democracy figure Jimmy Lai appeared in court for a mitigation hearing alongside eight other defendants; the newly released 2025…
Members of a Chengdu house church were detained in a raid earlier today; a folk-religion shrine in Guangxi was torn down as villagers faced police…
The Smear Campaign Against Guan Heng: A Transnational Repression Operation From the CCP’s External Propaganda Machine
In December 2025, HRIC reported on Guan Heng's asylum case. An investigation into the smear campaign that followed revealed the CCP-affiliated identity…
网络抹黑关恒：中共大外宣参与的一次精准跨境镇压

December 2025

